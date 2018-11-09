Corentyne biker dies after riding into cow on public road

An Upper Corentyne motorcyclist lost his life on Wednesday night after he rode into a cow, which was sitting along the Number 56 Village, Corentyne Public Road.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Nazamoodin, also known as ‘Akash,’ 25, a welder of Number 57 Village, Corentyne.

Nazamoodin left home around 7 pm to head to a nearby shop to purchase some items. It was while returning home on his motorcycle, CF 5607, some two hours later that he slammed into the cow, which had been sitting in the middle of the public road for several hours…..