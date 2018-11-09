Guyana News

Corentyne biker dies after riding into cow on public road

By Staff Writer
Ravindra Nazamoodin

An Upper Corentyne motorcyclist lost his life on Wednesday night after he rode into a cow, which was sitting along the Number 56 Village, Corentyne Public Road.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Nazamoodin, also known as ‘Akash,’ 25, a welder of Number 57 Village, Corentyne.

Nazamoodin left home around 7 pm to head to a nearby shop to purchase some items. It was while returning home on his motorcycle, CF 5607, some two hours later that he slammed into the cow, which had been sitting in the middle of the public road for several hours…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Man gets 22 years in jail for killing over claimed bike theft

Guyanese pastor, US missionary die in Suriname accident

Two accused found guilty of murdering Williamsburg mandir watchman

Comments

Trending