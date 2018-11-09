Corentyne residents fearful after robberies

The residents of Bushlot Farm and neighbouring villages on the Corentyne are calling on the police in ‘B’ Division to beef up patrols and their policing tactics in the area, after at least three robberies in the past several days.

The latest victim, Sasewattie Singh also known as “Pammo”, 37, of Lot 127 Bushlot Farm, Corentyne, explained that around 10.45 pm on Tuesday, her son was sitting in the hammock under her bottom house, when two masked men armed with handguns invaded their home.

“Me hear people a talk and me come out me bed and say ‘Suraj, who da?’, by time me say da them man done reach up a inside step and point the gun at me”…..