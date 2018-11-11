GM&SA’s Nokta calls takeover of Berbice Bridge alarming

While concerned over the proposed hikes in the Berbice Bridge tolls, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GM&SA) on Thursday voiced its concern about government’s recent move to take control of the Berbice River Bridge, saying it does not bode well for future investments.

“The recent proposed increase in tolls for the Berbice River Bridge have raised concerns in the manufacturing sector since it would certainly result in increased commodity prices,” President of the GM&SA Shyam Nokta said as he delivered the President’s Year in Review address at the organisation’s Annual Awards Dinner last Thursday.

“Perhaps even more concerning is the action by government to take over control of the bridge’s operations, albeit temporarily. If as a country we are going to promote Public-Private Partnerships for major projects, there must be an alternate way of doing things and which include finding workable solutions,” he added…..