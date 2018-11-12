Guyana News

Civil aviation says satisfied with airport response to crash landing

By Staff Writer
Egbert Field

Even as it continues a detailed probe into last Friday’s Fly Jamaica crash landing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Guyana’s Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says it is satisfied with the airport’s emergency response.

“The agency is satisfied with the emergency response of the airport. In situations which do not happen regularly, like accidents, there may be a few glitches here and there but we are satisfied with the response,” Head of the GCAA, Egbert Field told Stabroek News yesterday.

On Friday at 2.21 am, the pilot and co-pilot, both of whom are Jamaican, indicated that there were some hydraulic problems and requested permission to return to the Timehri airport. Permission was granted and after spending an estimated 43 minutes in the air they were able to land the plane…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

President’s return from Cuba delayed

Guyana’s wealth fund should not be seen as cash cow

Fly Jamaica crash: ‘It’s a miracle we survived’ –passenger

Comments

Trending