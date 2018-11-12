Civil aviation says satisfied with airport response to crash landing

Even as it continues a detailed probe into last Friday’s Fly Jamaica crash landing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Guyana’s Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says it is satisfied with the airport’s emergency response.

“The agency is satisfied with the emergency response of the airport. In situations which do not happen regularly, like accidents, there may be a few glitches here and there but we are satisfied with the response,” Head of the GCAA, Egbert Field told Stabroek News yesterday.

On Friday at 2.21 am, the pilot and co-pilot, both of whom are Jamaican, indicated that there were some hydraulic problems and requested permission to return to the Timehri airport. Permission was granted and after spending an estimated 43 minutes in the air they were able to land the plane…..