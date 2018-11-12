Takeover of Berbice Bridge runs counter to democratic freedoms – private sector

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday said that the government’s temporary takeover of the Berbice Bridge goes against the grain of democratic freedoms and could undermine investor confidence in the country.

In a statement, the PSC noted that the government through the power granted to it by the Berbice River Bridge Act, and in reaction to the proposed steep increase in tolls by the Berbice Bridge Company Inc has temporarily taken over the functions of maintaining and operating the Berbice River Bridge. The PSC said that from its inception, the Bridge has served an important role in ensuring efficient movement between Demerara and Berbice, both for businesses and commuters. It also serves as a gateway for traffic going to and from neighbouring Suriname. The Bridge has, in fact, become an important and necessary contributor to Guyana’s economic growth, the PSC said, adding that the intended 265 percent increase in tolls is therefore inconceivable.

“The forced takeover of the Bridge by Government, however, runs counter to freedom within a democratic society and could do untold damage to investor confidence at a time when we are actively seeking to encourage investment. In the interest of maintaining viable Private-Public partnerships we urge both parties to go to the negotiating table and work towards an amicable solution. The business community is looking forward to a speedy resolution to this crucial national issue”, the statement said.