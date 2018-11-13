CCJ rules in favour of transgender women

The Caribbean Court of Justice this morning allowed an appeal by a group of Guyanese transgender women contending that the law prohibiting cross-dressing is among other things unconstitutionally vague and contravenes their right to freedom of expression.

To this end, the court has ruled that Section 153 (1) (XLVII) of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act complained of by the appellants be struck from the laws of Guyana.

The action had been filed against the state by Quincy McEwan, known as Gulliver, Seon Clarke, known as Angel Clarke, Joseph Fraser, also known as Peaches Fraser, and Seyon Persaud, also known as Isabella Persaud.

In 2009, several trans women were arrested and convicted under the 1893 Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act of the offence of being a “man” appearing in “female attire” in public for an “improper purpose.” They spent three nights in police detention in Georgetown after their arrest for the minor crime.

In 2010, McEwan, Clarke, Fraser, Persaud and the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) brought an action challenging the constitutionality of the law and the treatment of the appellants during the legal process. The High Court of Guyana held that cross-dressing in and of itself is not a crime, but disagreed that the law was discriminatory or disproportionately impacted trans and gender non-conforming persons. This decision was appealed to the Guyana Court of Appeal, and finally to the CCJ.

On June 28, 2018, the CCJ reserved its judgment after hearing arguments on both sides.