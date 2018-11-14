APNU and AFC play down losses

Both A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance for Change (AFC) yesterday downplayed losses at the Local Government Elec-tions (LGE).

Speaking with reporters following the release of the official results for Georgetown, Chairman of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Volda Lawrence said that she does not view the LGE as a litmus test for the coalition’s likely performance in 2020.

“I’m not going base this on 2020. People see General Elections as a must as opposed to LGE,” Lawrence said at the Critchlow Labour College…..