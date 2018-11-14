Cop shot in back after attack on boat on Wenamu River

A police corporal, Quincy Alexander, was due to be medevaced to Georgetown yesterday afternoon after being shot in the back, allegedly by members of the ‘Sindicatos’ gang, while he was in a boat on the Wenamu River, in Region Seven.

The attack occurred around midday while the lawman was among passengers in a wooden boat, which came under attack.

‘F’ Division Commander Kevin Adonis told Stabroek News that the boat came under fire from the Venezuelan side of the river…..