Faulty pipe system delaying Kaituma works – GWI

Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles and a team of senior technical officials visited the Region One community of Port Kaituma on Friday, to assess works and was told that a faulty pipe network had caused delays.

According to a GWI press release, a technical team from Georgetown is currently in the community to undertake corrective works to the distribution network, which includes making the necessary interconnections and reorganising the entire distribution system.

The planned completion of the ongoing upgrade works at the Port Kaituma Water Supply System has been marred by a number of factors that have existed for the past 15 years. These include an unstable power supply and an inaccurate pipe network design, which have contributed to numerous leaks, the GWI release also stated…..