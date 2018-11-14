Linden voted overwhelmingly for APNU

Linden has voted overwhelmingly in favour of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) but the Alliance for Change (AFC) has still been able to acquired two seats on the 16-member council while the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has garnered one seat.

According to preliminary results issued by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), 5,132 valid votes were cast in the municipality in the Proportional Represen-tation (PR) aspect of Monday’s Local Government Elections (LGE). Of that number 3,606 were cast in favour of APNU, 1,075 for the AFC, 402 for the PPP/C and 49 for the United Republican Party (URP).

An elector quota of 642 applied to these results grants five seats to APNU, two to the AFC and 1 to the PPP/C. APNU has reportedly won all eight of the constituency seats for a total of 13 seats…..