Guyana News

Bail for logger accused of unlawful ammo possession

By Staff Writer
Sunil Roopnarine

A 45-year-old logger accused of being the owner of a quantity of ammunition discovered aboard a minibus, was yesterday granted $60,000 bail by a city court, after being charged with unlawful possession.

It was alleged that Sunil Roopnarine, on November 10, at Public Road, Linden/ Soesdyke Highway, had in his possession 10 12-gauge cartridges without being the holder of a firearm licence at the time.

Roopnarine pleaded not guilty to the charge…..

