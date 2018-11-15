Bail for logger accused of unlawful ammo possession

A 45-year-old logger accused of being the owner of a quantity of ammunition discovered aboard a minibus, was yesterday granted $60,000 bail by a city court, after being charged with unlawful possession.
It was alleged that Sunil Roopnarine, on November 10, at Public Road, Linden/ Soesdyke Highway, had in his possession 10 12-gauge cartridges without being the holder of a firearm licence at the time.
Roopnarine pleaded not guilty to the charge…..
