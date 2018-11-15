Guyana News

GUYTIE hosts “post-evaluation discussion”

By Staff Writer
Christopher McNair

The managing committee of the Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GUYTIE), yesterday held a post-evaluation discussion with exhibitors, to determine how to improve on  shortcomings, for the next hosting of the event, scheduled for early 2020.

The inaugural GUYTIE event was hosted in September at the Marriott Hotel. According to a release from the Department of Public Information, it was intended to “create a platform for local export-ready businesses to engage foreign buyers and other potential partners.”

It was further related that close to 60 local businesses participated in the three-day trade show…..

