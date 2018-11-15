Holding centre juveniles participate in Karate grading competition

On Friday last, two youths from the Juvenile Holding Centre participated in a karate grading exercise conducted by the Guyana Karate College at the Transport Sports Club, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

According to a Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) press release, a third juvenile was recently placed under the purview of the Child Care and Protection Agency, but received karate training at the Holding Centre.

The juveniles performed well, resulting in one of them being promoted to brown belt, while the other two were awarded yellow belts, the MoPS release added.

The Ministry stated that it is pleased to be able to expose the juveniles to a sport that not only emphasises physical fitness but teaches core values such as self-confidence, self-discipline, respect for self and others as well as leadership skills.