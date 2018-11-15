President diagnosed with cancer

President David Granger has been diagnosed with cancer – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma – in Cuba and a second phase of treatment began yesterday, according to a statement from Guyana’s Ambassador in Havana, Halim Majeed.

“Subsequent to a series of medical tests, the President was diagnosed as suffering from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and was placed in the Centro de Investigaciones Medico Quirurgicas (CIMEQ) on Thursday, November 1, where he underwent a surgical procedure,” Majeed said.

“On Tuesday, November 6, His Excellency, the President, was discharged from CIMEQ and returned to his official accommodation. The President’s medical personnel has now begun the second phase of treatment today, Wednesday, November 14, 2018, and he is likely to be placed in CIMEQ for a short period of two to three days,” it added…..