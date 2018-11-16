American Airlines arrives in Guyana

As had been announced, American Airlines made its inaugural flight to Guyana last night. The airline is now offering four flights per week from Georgetown to Miami and will subsequently add more flights to its schedule.

According to the Department of Public Information, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge who is performing the duties of Prime Minister, said the occasion was symbolic of the integration of Guyanese and American economies through the vital service of air transport.

“As Guyana embarks on a new development trajectory, we have placed emphasis on improving our air and land connectivity. Our geographical location presents us with a unique opportunity to potentially become a hub between South America and the rest of the world. In recognition of this and the increasing number of visitors to Guyana, we embarked on the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Expansion,” Greenidge said, according to DPI.

Managing Director of International Government Affairs for American Airlines, Robert Wirick said Guyanese will be connected to approximately 150 destinations in and out of the US. He said that the long-term plan is to increase the destinations as well as the number of flights per week. More Guyanese can also expect employment from the airline company.

“This is the 19th destination in South America for American Airlines we are the only US carrier offering services to and from the country. From Miami we are able to connect your country to more than 100 destinations in the US,” Wirick said.

A return flight departed early this morning with passengers from CJIA.