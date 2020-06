Two repatriation flights slated this week for Guyanese stranded in US

The first of two repatriation flights scheduled for this week to bring Guyanese stranded in the United States home is expected today, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority Egbert Field has said.

Guyanese since the close of borders on March 17 have been marooned in different parts of the world, including in the United States.

Field yesterday told Stabroek News that approximately 80 to 100 Guyanese are expected to be a part of the flight scheduled to arrive today from Miami.