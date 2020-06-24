COVID-19 Task Force approves two more repatriation flights

Guyana’s National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) yesterday announced that Guyana’s borders with neighbouring Brazil and Suriname will remain closed until further notice even as two more repatriation flights were approved.

In a press release, the NCTF announced that even as there are plans to have more repatriation flights, Guyana’s borders with Brazil and Suriname will remain closed and no entry will be permitted to persons from the two countries until further notice.

Two repatriation flights are expected to come from Miami and New York, next Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Details of the flight schedule state that an Eastern Airlines flight from Miami to Guyana is expected to depart 08:30hrs on July 1, while another Eastern Airlines flight from the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York is expected to depart 08:30hrs on July 2.