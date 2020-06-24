Enmore teen still battling for life following accident

Christopher Pollard, the teenager who was seriously injured in Sunday’s hit-and-run accident along the Enmore, East Coast Deme-rara Public Road which claimed the life of his elder brother remains hospitalised.

His father, Jermaine Peters yesterday told Stabroek News that although doctors had initially given Pollard 24 hours to live, he was still battling for his life up to last evening.

Pollard brother, Sheldon Major, 16, of Lot 76 Enmore North lost his life in the accident which occurred around 7 pm on Sunday.