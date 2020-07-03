Driver in Enmore hit-and-run fatality on $575,000 bail

A driver of West Coast Berbice (WCB) was placed on $575,000 bail on Tuesday after being slapped with four traffic charges including causing death by dangerous driving of 16 year-old Sheldon Major, of 76 Enmore North, East Coast Demerara, on June 22.

The driver Steven Pierre, 28, of 26 Seafield Village, WCB, appeared in the Cove & John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The charges against Pierre stated that he failed to report an accident, failed to render assistance and failed to stop after an accident. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was placed on bail.