Masakenari in need of food, other supplies following severe flooding

Residents salvaging the last of the cassava crops earlier in June.
While the rest of the country has been caught up with the coronavirus pandemic, residents of Masakenari in Region Nine have been silently suffering from the  lack of food and basic items, the Toshao there has revealed.

Beginning in May, the indigenous community located in Region Nine has been experiencing heavy rain which has caused  the Essequibo River to overflow its banks resulting in severe flooding of farmlands.

Toshao Paul Chekema told Stabroek News yesterday that due to excessive rains during the past month, vegetable and cassava crops have been destroyed leaving many families on the brink of starvation.