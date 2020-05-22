Masakenari farmlands flooded by rain

Over 50 farms owned by residents of the indigenous community of Masakenari are currently under water as a result of consistent rainfall leaving affected families with limited food supplies.

Masakenari, which is populated mainly by the Wai-Wai tribe, is Guyana’s southernmost Indigenous village located in Region Nine next to the Brazilian border.

In a video posted on Facebook, Toshao Paul Chekema stated that residents are very worried after the Essequibo River overtopped its banks for the first time since the rainy season began, leaving more than 50 farms under water. The video also showed cassava being salvaged by residents after the rains ceased while the toshao pondered who was going to assist the households that were affected.