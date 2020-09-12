Masakenari gets COVID-19 relief supplies from CDC

The Civil Defence Com-mission (CDC) on Monday made a timely donation of COVID-19 relief supplies to the residents of the remote indigenous community of Masakenari, in Region Nine.

Despite not recording any COVID-19 cases thus far, Director General of the CDC Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig told Stabroek News that based on an assessment that was done, the community has been identified as one of the most heavily impacted indigenous communities in the country given the remoteness of the village.

He explained that the remoteness of the community meant that residents would not have access to emergency support when needed and would have to travel to Lethem for food supplies and other necessary items.