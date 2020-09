Bath businessman critical after being chopped in suspected robbery

An Experiment, Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice businessman was chopped about his body in a suspected robbery last evening.

The injured man is Mohamed Hanif, also known as ‘Raymond,’ who operates a taxi service, a shop and a water supply business.

According to a relative, the man was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital and he was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital in a critical condition last evening.