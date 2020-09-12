Chopped Bath businessman succumbs, wife arrested

Mohamed Haniff, the Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, businessman who was found with chop injuries about his body last night, has succumbed.

Haniff, also known as ‘Raymond,’ 47, of Lot 56 Experiment, Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, was the owner of a taxi service, a shop and water supply business.

According to a Guyana Police Force statement, he was attacked around 10 pm at his home.

The statement noted that the businessman’s wife, 44, has since been taken into police custody for questioning. “…the victim and his wife were at home when three masked unidentifiable men armed with a small hand gun, a metal bar and cutlass barged into their home and one of the suspects dealt the victim several chops to his head causing him to receive injuries,” the statement explained.

The three men reportedly demanded cash, however, after the deceased said they did not have any, the suspects then chopped the man and escaped.

A neighbour rushed Haniff to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, which transferred him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was admitted in a critical condition. He died around 1.30 am this morning.

Meanwhile, the police also noted that no items were stolen from the house. The Major Crimes Unit has launched an investigation.

