Flooding, COVID-19 threat leave Masakenari villagers reeling

Although advised by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (MoIPA) and other organisations to stay at Masakenari, in Region Nine, flood-affected residents who lack basic necessities don’t see this as a viable option, according to Toshao Paul Chekema.

Chekema told Stabroek News that the MoIPA and various organisations have contacted him and warned that due to the danger of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) residents should not leave their community at the moment.

The Toshao said that he passed on the message to the rest of the community and they have agreed.