A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) bus was left overturned alongside the De Kinderen public road, on the West Coast of Demerara yesterday after the driver lost control while navigating a turn.

Speaking to this newspaper, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean explained that the GDF bus DFB 1556 was being driven by Corporal Joshmin Garnett.

The driver was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway at a fast rate of speed at around 4.30 am yesterday. The road was wet as it was raining