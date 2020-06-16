‘Ducky’ to stand trial for attempted murder of policewoman

Revelana Smith, also known as ‘Ducky,’ was committed to stand trial last week for the attempted murder of her ex-partner’s girlfriend.

Smith, a vendor of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was charged last year with wounding Renetta Bharrat, a policewoman, with intent to commit murder on March 26, 2019, at Pike Street, Kitty.

The ruling was handed down last Thursday by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, who noted that the evidence presented during the preliminary inquiry (PI) was satisfactory and sufficient. Hence, she committed Smith to stand trial at the High Court.