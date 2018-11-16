Guyana News

APNU+AFC leaders reaffirm coalition unity

By Staff Writer
APNU+AFC coalition leaders meeting yesterday. From left are: APNU General Secretary Joseph Harmon, PNCR Chairman Volda Lawrence, Prime Minister and AFC elder statesman Moses Nagamootoo, Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, AFC executive member, David Patterson, AFC Chairman Khemraj Ramjattan and PNCR General Secretary, Amna Ally. (APNU+AFC photo)

The leadership of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) met last  evening to discuss a number of matters and they said that their coalition remains united and strong.

“The leaders of the two parties jointly reaffirm that the Coalition remains united and strong.  Further the leadership celebrated the triumph of democracy in the efficient and successful holding of Local Government Elections, the second under the Coalition Government since it came to office in 2015. The leadership congratulates GECOM for the smooth and efficient manner in which these elections were held and acknowledged that GECOM has demonstrated its capacity to hold free, fair and credible elections”, a joint APNU+AFC release said…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Jagdeo moving no-confidence motion against gov’t

Former SWAT commander facing departmental charge

UG student missing in Linden

Comments

Trending