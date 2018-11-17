Senior injured in Fly Jamaica crash landing succumbs

Rookhia Kalloo, the eighty-six-year-old passenger who suffered a fractured skull following the crash-landing of a Fly Jamaica plane at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport last Friday, has died.

A family member confirmed to Stabroek News that the woman passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital yesterday afternoon.

It was previously reported that Kalloo, who was initially admitted to the Woodlands Hospital on Monday, had suffered a skull fracture, which caused her brain to swell. It is suspected that she was hit on the head at the time of the crash landing…..