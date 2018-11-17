Ukrainian national rearrested over alleged new threats to accuser

Maksym Furtak, one of the two Ukrainian nationals charged in August with threatening and assaulting a Guyanese while working in the interior, was rearrested yesterday after allegedly making another threat to one of their accusers.

Stabroek News was told that Furtak has been accused of making the threats yesterday at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

As Furtak was leaving the court, he allegedly told the complainant, who was standing on a stairway at the time, that he would fix his other eye…..