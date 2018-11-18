Cancer Institute says has had good results treating Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

The Cancer Institute of Guyana has treated several patients with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and according to its Medi-cal Director and Consultant Onco-logist, Dr Sayan Chakraborty many of the patients are still alive.

“Yes I have treated quite a few patients, presently I have one patient who is under treatment. Most of the persons I have treated for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma they are still coming for follow up, that means they have survived,” Dr. Chakraborty told Sunday Stabroek when contacted.

Asked if there were patients who died, the doctor said: “Yes there are one or two patients who haven’t survived because when they came they had large tumours….”….