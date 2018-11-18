EPA halts Guyana Goldfields’ underground works at Aurora mine

On the heels of an announcement by Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GGI) that it has started underground work at its Aurora gold mine in Region Seven, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued cease orders to the company as the necessary permit has not yet been granted.

“In spite of notice given to not commence activities, you have blatantly disregarded the Agency’s directives, and [have] been in direct contravention of the Agency’s laws and regulations,” the EPA wrote in a letter to the company, which was seen by Sunday Stabroek.

GGI’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Caldwell confirmed receipt of the letter…..