T&T PM: ‘I have proof UNC ministers took bribes’

(Trinidad Express) Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he has evidence that former United National Congress (UNC) Ministers received bribes when in office.
“You know what ten per cent of $4.68 billion is? It is $460 million, that is if the bribe is at ten per cent,, I can tell you tonight that this Government has evidence of ten per cent bribe being taken by UNC Ministers and it’s on its way to where it belongs,” said Rowley.
He was speaking at the People’s National Movement (PNM) public meeting at the La Horquetta regional complex hall on Thursday.
“There is no right to thief public money in Trinidad and Tobago!” he said.
He said the ten per cent bribe was on the “low side”.
The Prime Minister also shared an incident which occulted when he was in the Opposition.
“I was home in my house, we were in the Opposition as Opposition leader when he (Rohan Sinanan) called me to tell me that a contractor who was supplying a service, not a building contractor, a contractor supplying a service, was on his way to a Minister’s office with millions of dollars in cash to the Minister,”
He said he asked where was the money going and was told to the Minister’s office.
“I said and has he (contractor) arranged for the police to join them there?” he said.
Rowley said the contractor’s position was to complain to the Opposition about the fact that the Ministers were “shaking them down”.
He said when he insisted that the police should get involved, the contractor’s position was “no, I wouldn’t get any more wuk,’.
“That was what was going on under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar Government and today they in the Parliament and want to give us advice and scolding us, we who running this country on a shoe string,” he said adding that his Government has worked to stabilise the economy and preserve jobs of those who depend on the State.
“We know that some persons are finding it very hard, it could have been easier had we not wasted and stolen the amount of money that was wasted and stolen in the last five years but we have to make do with what was available today,” he said.
T&T CJ sues to block Law Association probe
(Trinidad Guardian) In an historic move, Chief Justice Ivor Archie has initiated legal action against the Law Association, saying it has no authority to investigate him, and has sought to block any further action by the association pending the outcome of High Court action.
St Vincent PM interrupted by protesters during Cave Hill lecture
(Barbados Nation) “We are in solidarity with our sisters across the region… Justice for all!” was the cry that rung out Thursday night as placard-waving protesters disrupted a public lecture by St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.
Nine Venezuelans held in T&T weapons raid
(Trinidad Express) Police on Thursday raided a house in La Romaine where nine Venezuelan men were allegedly found with firearms, 287 rounds of assorted ammunition and cash.
British High Commissioner on terror plot talks: Time for T&T to get real
(Trinidad Guardian) British High Commissioner to T&T, Tim Stew, on Thursday confirmed that the terror threat made on T&T’s Carnival was serious enough for the governments of T&T, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and the United States to hold high level talks on security.
Colombia to install electronic readers at Venezuela borders
BOGOTA, (Reuters) – Colombia will install electronic readers on doors at border controls with Venezuela to identify valid passports and entry visas in a bid to better monitor thousands of people fleeing an economic and social crisis in the oil producing nation.