Bandits chop, terrorise T&T pastor and family

(Trinidad Guardian) Hog-tied, gagged and bleeding heavily, a La Romaine pastor begged Jehovah God to spare his life after bandits stormed his home, chopping him and his son before stealing two vehicles, jewellery and cash totalling more than $.5 million early yesterday.
For three hours, Pastor Junior Anderson, his wife Anna, 66 and son Michael, 32, were held under siege while the robbers smashed their home seeking a vault which did not exist.
Anderson, 66, who heads the World Outreach Life Changing Pentecostal Church in Palmiste, San Fernando, suffered chops to his head and right foot and remains warded in a stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital. His son Michael suffered eight stab wounds and a chop to the head while his wife Anna, 66 suffered a swollen finger during the brazen robbery at their La Bel Air, La Romaine home.
Anderson, who survived quadruple bypass surgery and vascular surgery four years ago, was known for his charitable works in south Trinidad. He was in the process of rebuilding a home for a young family as well as supporting sporting groups in his community.
During an interview at their home yesterday, Anna said she and her husband were asleep around 1.37 am when they heard Michael screaming.
“We ran out of the room and saw a man on the bed struggling with Michael. He was bawling ‘Where the money? Where is the vault?’”
Anderson rushed to his son’s aid but the robbers dealt him two chops. They then used a bed sheet to tie up the family. Anna said she begged the robbers to take everything but to leave her family alone.
Lying at the foot of the bed, Anna said she could feel her husband’s blood spilling on her leg.
“He was losing a lot of blood. My mouth was stuffed and I kept trying to talk to him so I would know if he was okay. He mumbled back to me. He kept conscious throughout the entire ordeal,” Anna said.
During this time, the men ransacked the three bedrooms, overturning furniture, emptying drawers and smashing the plastic-panelled walls. They stole $3,000 in cash, a gold chain with cross pendant valued at $15,000, a diamond ring valued at $20,000, a gold bera valued at $10,000, a gold ring valued at $2,000, $10,000 in perfume, a DVD player worth $300, two cellular phones worth $2,000 and two JVC televisions worth $8,000. They had time to sift through a shoebox of jewellery sorting out gold and costume jewellery. They also bagged up the pastor’s jeans and tee-shirts.
The robbers turned off all the lights while they packed up the valuables so the family was unable to see their faces.
The robbers parked their car near to the couple’s home and despite trudging through the bushes with their stolen loot, they were neither seen by neighbours nor picked up by surveillance videos. They escaped in the family’s Toyota Corolla, licensed PCT 8756 and valued at $190,000 and a Kia Sportage (PDC 9991) valued at $273,000.
Police believe the men had the family’s home under surveillance before attacking yesterday. They entered by prying open a burglar-proofed door at the side. The men are believed to be professionals who also broke into another house at Esperance recently. Investigators have several leads into the incident.
Insp Don Gajadhar is heading investigations.
UK Caribbean territories ordered to open up about secretive companies
LONDON, (Reuters) – Britain agreed yesterday to order its overseas territories such as the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands to make secretive company ownership information public by the end of 2020 to try to tackle corruption and tax avoidance.
In Trinidad: Pregnant Family Court clerk charged with carjacking murder
(Trinidad Express) A pregnant woman was among three people who made an appearance at the Port of Spain Court yesterday charged with the shooting death of a consultant pharmacist at his Diego Martin home earlier this year.
Four bodies found in Jamaica community had multiple gunshot wounds
(Jamaica Gleaner) Post mortem examinations on the four bodies found last week in shallow graves in Thomas River near Pennants, Clarendon have revealed that they all had multiple gunshot wounds.
T&T Archbishop: Refugees should be welcomed
(Trinidad Guardian) Archbishop Jason Gordon is advocating for Venezuelan nationals seeking refuge to be welcomed, treated with dignity and integrated into this country.