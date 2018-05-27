Top Jamaica real estate attorney slapped with new fraud charges

(Jamaica Gleaner) Top real estate attorney Jennifer Messado is facing new fraud-related charges.

The Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime division (C-TOC) says Messado, 67, was arrested and charged on Friday with forgery, uttering forged documents and attempting to obtain money by means of forged documents.

She was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 and is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on June 1.

According to C-TOC, Messado’s latest arrest comes one month after she allegedly visited a prominent financial institution in the Corporate Area and tendered a signed letter to the manager with the signatures of two persons.

C-TOC, in a statement on Friday, said the letter “had certain instructions allowing her to conduct business on behalf of the (2) complainants.”

However, C-TOC says checks were made and it was discovered that neither persons gave the prominent attorney permission to conduct business on their behalf.

Messado was arrested earlier this month and charged with forgery, uttering forged documents, conspiracy to defraud, money laundering and causing money to be paid out by forged document.

She was arrested along with real estate broker Beverly Barakat, in connection with the “sale” of a property valued at $232 million.

Barakat has been charged with conspiracy to defraud, forgery and operating a real estate brokerage firm without a licence.

Investigators alleged that on December 20 last year, Messado prepared a sales agreement for two parcels of land without the knowledge and consent of the owner.

It’s alleged that she collected US$270,000 as down payment from the prospective purchaser.