T&T watermelon vendor shot dead

Brandon Samaroo

(Trinidad Express) Watermelon vendor Brandon Samaroo was shot and killed at his vending stall in Gasparillo at around noon yesterday.

Samaroo, of Tarouba Road, San Fernando was in a shed outside the Country Tavern Bar when a gunman ran up to him.Samaroo was shot in the head and died at the scene.

The killer left in a waiting vehicle.

The killing happened near Norman Junction and less than two minutes away from the Gasparillo Police Station which is being criticised for its slow response to a jewelry store robbery at the Gaparillo Mall on Monday.

At least three criminals spent more than four minutes smashing the show cases and escaped with bags of gold.

