Regional News

Jamaica Health Minister announces restriction on sugary drinks in schools

By
Christopher Tufton … the drink ban is nested in the Government’s strategy to overhaul nutrition in schools.

 (Jamaica Gleaner) Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has announced that starting January 2019, sugary drinks will be restricted in schools.

Tufton, making his contribution to the sectoral debate in the House of Representatives, said the policy to restrict certain types of sugary drinks in schools is part of efforts to reduce obesity.

What is regarded as sugary drinks

This means beverages that contain sugar or syrup that is added by the manufacturer. It does not include, 100 per cent juice or unsweetened milk.

Why is this necessary

There is evidence that excess consumption of drinks with added sugar helps to generate non-communicable diseases. According to Tufton, statistics regarding Jamaican teenager is worrying. 

– Approximately 70 per cent of Jamaican children consume one or more sugar-sweetened beverages per day

– The prevalence of obesity in adolescents 13 to 15 years increased by 68 per cent and doubled in boys over the past seven years.

How will the policy be applied

The education and health ministries will engage manufacturers and distributors in the coming months to outline policy guidelines ahead of implementation.

The ban also applies to public health care institutions.

“The drink ban is nested in the Government’s strategy to overhaul nutrition in schools,” Tufton said.

Tufton said a nutrition policy is being formalised and it will govern what students consume. 

“The school standards will focus not just on sugar, but on reducing the intake of saturated fats, cholesterol, sodium and sugar and increasing vegetable and fruit consumption,” he said.

More in Regional News

PDVSA presses clients to change trade terms, mulls force majeure –sources

Kill for kill in T&T: Reprisal murders after gangster gunned down

T&T vigilante victim dies, residents realise error

Pence to visit Brazil, Ecuador to discuss Venezuela crisis

default placeholder

U.S. Senator Flake, former Google CEO meet with new Cuban president

default placeholder

Mexico firms eye workaround on U.S. metals tariffs; consumers in bind

default placeholder

Sagicor welcomes Barbados IMF move

Revenue increases but Petrotrin still suffers loss

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×