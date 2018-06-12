Sporting Central chairman murdered

(Jamaica Gleaner) Sporting Central Football Academy chairman Brandon Murray was shot dead by gunmen in St Andrew on Sunday.

It is reported that around 4 p.m. on Sunday, gunmen arrived at the Mayfair Hotel on West Kings House Close moments, where Murray was at the time. They shot him repeatedly, leaving him to die on the premises.

Murray and former national player Christopher Dawes formed the Clarendon based Sporting Central in 2000. The team gained promotion to the National Premier League in 2007, becoming the first club to represent Clarendon in top flight Jamaican club football since Hazard United, who moved to St Catherine and was then rebranded as Portmore United.

Murray also operated other businesses in the parish.