T&T girl defies the odds after horrific accident

(Trinidad Guardian) Just two years ago, 12-year-old Nasia Roberts wasn’t sure she would ever walk again. On Thursday, she walked past her cheering classmates to accept her school’s Spirit of the School Award. Every year, the Tacarigua Presbyterian School honours a student who embodies the ideals of the school and this year, Nasia was the obvious winner.

On November 12, 2015, Nasia, her younger sister, cousin and mother were walking from their home to a nearby shop.

Her mother, Diana Roberts, said while she held the hands of the smaller children, Nasia, who was a little older, walked ahead. Roberts said a speeding driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into Nasia, pinning her to a wall that eventually came crashing down on the then nine-year-old.

She was rushed to hospital, with her right leg so badly damaged that the bone had to be replaced. Roberts said her daughter spent five months in hospital, but was in and out of hospital for more than two years.

And 15 surgeries later, she was able to walk to the stage to collect her award.

“Because she missed a year of school we had to work harder. I am so proud of her,” Roberts said.

The accident occurred just as Nasia entered Standard 4 in the height of her SEA preparation. In addition to the School Spirit Award, Nasia also received a scholarship to help with secondary school expenses.

Roberts said: “It hasn’t been easy, but we take it one step at a time.”