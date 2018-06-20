T&T woman who had taken out restraining order found shot to death

(Trinidad Guardian) A 35-year-old mother of three, who had recently taken out a restraining order against a man she knew, was found dead in St James on Monday night.

Police said there was a single gunshot wound to the head. Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect, who is believed to have gone into hiding.

According to police reports, at about 8 pm officers acting on information received went to Dundonald Hill where they found the woman, who was identified as Nadine Smith. Smith was married five years ago.

Up to late last night investigators were still on the scene gathering details.

However, speaking to the T&T Guardian under strict anonymity, a close friend of Smith, who was very distraught, described Smith as a “gentle and loving soul”. She said Smith often attended church and was known as a “woman of serious faith”.

“She was the most humble person you would ever meet and her children were her world. She lived for them and to make them happy,” the friend said.

“It is so shocking and sad to know she had to go in this inhumane way.”

An investigating officer told T&T Guardian that Smith recently removed herself from an abusive relationship with a man she knew and added that she received several death threats afterwards.

Smith’s murder was recorded as No. 263 for the year thus far.

Investigations are continuing.