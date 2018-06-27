Regional News

Sir Fred laid to rest

By Staff Writer

(Barbados Nation) Sir Fred Gollop was remembered as a courageous and thoughtful leader at his funeral service yesterday morning.

As a testament to his influence Governor General Dame Sandra Mason and Prime Minister Mia Mottley were in attendance as well as members of the Cabinet and Senate.

In a touching tribute by his children Renee Kowlessar, Robyn Gollop-Knight and Reissa Galt, Sir Fred was remembered as a devoted father who always made time for his children and grandchildren and ensured that they did well in their lives. Sir Fred’s love for his family extended beyond his biological family to the Nation Group of Companies and One Caribbean Media.

In his sermon Reverend Guy Hewitt spoke of the gift of love which Sir Fred possessed and shared with all.

