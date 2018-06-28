T&T woman hides under bed as cousins killed

(Trinidad Guardian) A 19-year-old woman hid under a bed to escape a gunman who stormed into her house and sprayed bullets in her bedroom and in the bedroom of her 28-year-old relative Samuel “Sam” David during the wee hours of yesterday morning in Never Dirty, Morvant.

David was shot several times about the body while in another house his 32-year-old cousin, Adrian Gabriel, was also gunned down by the same assailant.

Both victims were taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital but succumbed. The incident happened at about 2.15 am.

The young woman is said to be very traumatised and staying with relatives at an undisclosed location. She was not shot and wounded in the incident.

Speaking with the T&T Guardian yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre, David’s 74-year-old grandmother, who did not give her name, claimed her grandson’s killing stemmed from a recent chopping incident which was the subject of a court matter.

She said the chopping incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute over a parking space on a “public roadway.”

“Sam was a quiet person but he not taking any nonsense from people. He parking his car on one of the road and the next man parking his car on the other side,” the grieving grandmother said.

She lamented how times have changed from people “fighting out” issues to nowadays where people pull guns and shoot to kill. “Is a set of mad people with no values and is just because they have ‘bad boy’ friend who could kill people over nothing,” she said.

Another male relative, who wished not to be identified, called for justice. Investigating officers yesterday assured that investigations were ongoing and that there were leads into the case.

The two killings pushed the murder toll to 278.