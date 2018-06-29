T&T highway chase ends in death for criminal suspect

(Trinidad Express) A man who police say was wanted for several robberies and other firearm related offences in the Central police division was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Keon Moore, 24, was killed in a shoot-out with police on Solomon Hochoy highway around 4 pm.

Moore, of Circular Drive, Crown Trace, Enterprise, was shot as he tried to escape police who attempted to intercept his vehicle.

Officers of the Central Division had spotted Moore in Preysal, and he tried to evade them by heading south along the highway.

Police pursued Moore and the suspect’s vehicle lost control crashed into the cable barriers near the Children’s Hospital.

Police said he exited the vehicle and opened fire on the officers.

They returned fire and he was struck several times.

A loaded pistol was found near where he collapsed.

Police took Moore to the Couva District Health Facility where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is expected to be performed on Thursday at the Forensic Sciences Centre.