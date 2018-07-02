Regional News

Rowley rejects anti-Muslim talks

By Staff Writer
:‘treat people equally’: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, from left, president general of the Anjuman Sunnat ul Jammat Association (ASJA) Haji Yacoob Ali and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein in conversation during ASJA’s Eid-ul-Fitr dinner at Centre Point Mall Chaguanas on Saturday night.

(Trinidad Express) Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has called for a rejection of conversations about anti-Muslim policies in this country. Rowley was speaking at the annual Anjuman Sunnat ul Jam-mat Association (ASJA) Eid dinner on Saturday night at Centre Point Mall, Chaguanas.

He said, “Trinidad and Tobago comparatively is a land of peace and brotherly love so if any person is seeking to tell you or to advance any difficulties we may have or any misunderstanding or any challenge that this country has, I ask you today to reject all conversations, all misinformation about anti-Muslim policies in Trinidad and Tobago. 

