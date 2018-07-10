T&T doctor in race-related rant terminated by Health Ministry

(Trinidad Express) The Ministry of Health has fired Dr. Dhelia Gabriel.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry said that “after careful consideration of all the relevant facts and the terms of the Internship Agreement, it officially terminated the services of Dr. Dhelia Gabriel with effect from Friday 6th July, 2018. Dr. Dhelia Gabriel was a Medical Intern who was assigned to the Port of Spain General Hospital”.

In accordance with the individual’s right to confidentiality, no details of this matter will be discussed in the public domain, said the Ministry.

In Mid-June Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed that the doctor was the subject to an investigation into her social media post and will not be allowed back to work until that investigation is complete.

“As of this morning she has been removed from all clinical duties. She will have no contact with patients or her peers,” Deyalsingh said.

“That particular doctor is an intern, so therefore she falls under the Ministry of Health,” Deyalsingh said.

He said the Chief Medical Officer and Terence Seemungal from the Medical Board of Trinidad and Tobago will conduct the investigation into the matter. “Following the best practices of natural justice, we need to hear all sides of the story and we will deal with it,” he said.