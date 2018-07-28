Regional News

Goddard Enterprises directors on drug charges after yacht find

By Staff Writer
From left: Christopher Rodgers, Charles Herbert and Walter Prescod.

(Barbados Nation) Goddard Enterprises directors Charles Herbert and Christopher Glenn Rogers are on $400 000 bail after appearing on four drug charges yesterday afternoon in the District “A” Magistrates’ Court.

And while co-accused Walter O’Neal Prescod was also released on bail, in the sum of $450 000, he is still in court as his wife hunts for a suitable surety.

Prescod, 55, a sailor, of 107 Emerald Park East, St Philip; Rodgers, 56 years, of No. 27, York Road, Navy Gardens, Christ Church and Arthur Charles Herbert, 62, of Redland Plantation, St George, were jointly charged with importing 267.4 pounds of marijuana, possession, trafficking and possession with intent to supply, on July 23. Magistrate Douglas Frederick confiscated each accused man’s passport, ordered them to report to their nearest police stations and adjourned the matter until November 6. The drugs were found aboard a yacht.

More in Regional News
Spending records for major T&T programme can’t be found

Spending records for major T&T programme can’t be found

Venezuela lawmaker who decried health crisis flees, denouncing threats

Venezuela lawmaker who decried health crisis flees, denouncing threats

Venezuela’s last anti-Maduro paper clings on as media intimidation grows

T&T author wins Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Caribbean islands plug into electric car revolution

Australia’s Smith continues return with Caribbean spell

Australia’s Smith continues return with Caribbean spell

Mexico, Latam allies commit to free trade amid Trump threats

El Salvador declares emergency to ensure food supply in severe drought

El Salvador declares emergency to ensure food supply in severe drought

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web