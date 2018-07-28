Goddard Enterprises directors on drug charges after yacht find

(Barbados Nation) Goddard Enterprises directors Charles Herbert and Christopher Glenn Rogers are on $400 000 bail after appearing on four drug charges yesterday afternoon in the District “A” Magistrates’ Court.

And while co-accused Walter O’Neal Prescod was also released on bail, in the sum of $450 000, he is still in court as his wife hunts for a suitable surety.

Prescod, 55, a sailor, of 107 Emerald Park East, St Philip; Rodgers, 56 years, of No. 27, York Road, Navy Gardens, Christ Church and Arthur Charles Herbert, 62, of Redland Plantation, St George, were jointly charged with importing 267.4 pounds of marijuana, possession, trafficking and possession with intent to supply, on July 23. Magistrate Douglas Frederick confiscated each accused man’s passport, ordered them to report to their nearest police stations and adjourned the matter until November 6. The drugs were found aboard a yacht.