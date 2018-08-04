Regional News

Barbados private sector head resigns following drug charge

By Staff Writer
Charles Herbert

(Barbados Nation) Charles Herbert resigned as head of the Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) during a meeting yesterday morning.

Edward Clarke, president of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is the interim head.

Herbert, who is chairman of the Goddard Group, was arrested last week.

He was charged along with two other men in connection with the discovery of marijuana valued in excess of $500 000 and is on bail.

The  BPSA will meet at a later date to officially elect a chairman.

 

