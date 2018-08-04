Ross University switching from Dominica to Barbados

(Barbados Nation) Ross University of Medicine is making the move from Dominica to Barbados.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, along with Lisa Wardell, chief executive officer of the university’s parent company Adtalem Global Education, made the announcement yesterday during a press conference at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC).

As a result, the university, over 200 staff and 1 500 will make the move to the LESC with the hope of opening its doors come January 5, 2019.

The university was founded in 1978 in Dominica and operated there until last September when Hurricane Maria severely damaged the island.