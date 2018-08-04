Regional News

Ross University switching from Dominica to Barbados

By Staff Writer
Mia Amor Mottley

(Barbados Nation) Ross University of Medicine is making the move from Dominica to Barbados.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, along with Lisa Wardell, chief executive officer of the university’s parent company Adtalem Global Education, made the announcement yesterday during a press conference at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC).

As a result, the university, over 200 staff and 1 500 will make the move to the LESC with the hope of opening its doors come January 5, 2019.

The university was founded in 1978 in Dominica and operated there until last September when Hurricane Maria severely damaged the island.

More in Regional News
U.S. court orders Trump administration to fully reinstate DACA programme

U.S. court orders Trump administration to fully reinstate DACA programme

Barbados private sector head resigns following drug charge

Cuba opens discussion of constitution overhaul to citizens abroad

Cuba opens discussion of constitution overhaul to citizens abroad

Argentina, Brazil reach deal to share evidence in corruption cases

Argentina, Brazil reach deal to share evidence in corruption cases

Barbados economy contracts again

Trump administration lifts GMO crop ban for U.S. wildlife refuges

Trump administration lifts GMO crop ban for U.S. wildlife refuges

Barbados economy contracts again

Colombia gives 440,000 Venezuelan migrants permission to stay

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web