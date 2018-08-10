Regional News

Herbert steps down as Goddard chairman

By Staff Writer

(Barbados Nation) Goddard Enterprises Limited (GEL) has announced that A. Charles Herbert has voluntarily stepped down as chairman of the board of GEL with effect from August 7. William P. Putnam has been appointed chairman.

GEL has assured its stakeholders and the general public of its continuing adherence to the highest standards of corporate governance and probity in its business and operations. Herbert is presently facing a drug charge.

