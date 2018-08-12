Injection wells fail to resolve South Coast sewage crisis

(Barbados Nation): All is not well with the South Coast sewage crisis.

Despite effluent being off the street for the last two months, Minister of Water Resources Wilfred Abrahams has revealed that the long-touted solution of the injection wells has failed.

Not only this, but Abrahams has also revealed that the six wells recently built at the South Coast Sewage Treatment Plant for a cost of $3.7 million were not even really injection wells at all, but were simply “disposal wells”.

Worse yet, the minister explained that the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) does not know how deep these disposal wells actually are, nor their capacity, as there had been no written contracts found for their construction under the previous administration.

Abrahams also announced plans for the two-month-long construction of a $2.4 million outfall one kilometre off the coast of Worthing Beach, scheduled to start within two weeks.